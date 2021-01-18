SLO County adds 512 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over weekend

San Luis Obispo County added 512 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

On Saturday, the county added 191 cases, 170 were added Sunday and 151 on Monday, according to the county’s COVID-19 database.

In total, 15,614 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since mid-March.

Over the weekend, the county reported an additional seven deaths due to coronavirus, ranging in age from 50 to 85 and up. Locally, 135 people have died due to the virus.

As of Monday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order.

The state renewed the order for the region on Dec. 29, 2020, because intensive care unit capacity had not improved during the three weeks prior, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Secretary, at a news conference.

What is ICU bed availability in Southern California and SLO County?

According to the county, 61% of San Luis Obispo County’s intensive care unit beds were available as of Monday.

A total of 50 patients were in hospitals due to COVID-19. Of them, 10 were in intensive care units, three of whom were in ICUs out of the county, according to the county.

Even though San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t below 15%, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under the stay-at-home order.

As of Monday, ICU availability in the Southern California region remained at 0%, health department data showed.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added over the weekend in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

California Men’s Colony: 154

Paso Robles: 76

Cal Poly (campus residents): 68

Nipomo: 43

Arroyo Grande: 40

Atascadero: 28

Grover Beach: 20

Oceano: 17

Morro Bay: 15

San Miguel: 13

Templeton: 12

Pismo Beach: 7

Los Osos: 6

Atascadero State Hospital: 6

Cambria: 6

Avila Beach: 2

Shandon: 2

San Simeon: 2

Shell Beach: 1

Creston: 1

San Luis Obispo: -5

The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 78 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,294 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Monday, with 1,115 active cases in custody — the most of any California prison facility — with 1,084 of those testing positive in the last 14 days.

Three inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Friday that 188 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since mid-May. The agency reports 30 of those patients have tested positive within the last 14 days. The facility has not reported any deaths and has reported fewer than 11 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,115 as of Friday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Monday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 2,691

Recovered cases: 12,923

People recovering at home: 2,474

People receiving hospital care: 50

Total people in intensive care units: 10

People in intensive care units out of the county: 3

Deaths due to COVID-19: 135

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.