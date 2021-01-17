Yet another concerning COVID variant increasingly found in California, researchers say

California laboratories conducting genetic sequencing are increasingly finding yet another COVID-19 variant that concerns researchers, prompting the California Department of Public Health to hold an unusual, last-minute press conference Sunday evening.

The variant, called L452R, is different than the B117 variant that was first reported in the UK and caused lockdowns in that country. Not much is known about L452R, but since November, genetic sequencing of COVID-19 samples indicates its prevalence is growing in California. Dr. Charles Chiu of UCSF called it “concerning.”

Not every COVID-19 test sample is genetically sequenced, so it’s impossible to say for sure how common it is. But in parts of California, the variant now appears to make up a quarter of the cases being sequenced, Chiu said.

In Chiu’s laboratory specifically, which is not necessarily representative of the state as a whole, he said the prevalence of the L452R variant grew from about 3.8% from late November through early December to more than 25.2% in late December through early January.

The variant has been linked to multiple outbreaks in the Bay Area.

Additionally, because the L452R variant affects the spike protein of the virus, there’s a chance the current COVID-19 vaccines will be less effective in protecting against it, Chiu said. The vaccines that have been approved in the U.S. are designed to give people immunity specifically targeted to the virus’ spike protein.

Chiu said very early studies of the L452R spike protein mutation in laboratory tests indicate it’s less susceptible to neutralizing antibodies, but that much more research must be done to reach a firm concussion.

The rapid rise in the prevalence of the variant could mean it’s more infectious, but not necessarily. Other factors, such as changes in the way people are using protective equipment, could also be a factor, said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County health officer.

Increased prevalence of a particular variant can also happen randomly, Chiu said, such as if a particular variant happens to be responsible for a super-spreader event.

“It is concerning that it may potentially be more infectious,” he said. He cautioned, however, there he does not have enough data to know that.

Cody noted that there’s no evidence at this point that the variant produces more dangerous symptoms.

The variant is not brand new, and was first detected in California in May, Chiu said. However, the rapid growth in prevalence appears to have happened in recent months.

Dr. Erica Pan of California Department of Public Health said researchers don’t want to cause alarm. The purpose of the press conference, she said, was to provide information as quickly as possible about what researchers are seeing.

She said it’s a reminder that Californians should continue taking precautions.