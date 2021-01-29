SLO County sheriff looking for mail thief who cashed a stolen check at meat market

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a man suspected of stealing mail and committing fraud in South County, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 23 around 2:15 p.m. a man entered the Guadalajara Meat Market in Grover Beach and fraudulently cashed a stolen check.

The check had reportedly been stolen from the 1400 block of Old Oak Park Road in Arroyo Grande between Dec. 15 and Dec. 20, the release said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man is described as an adult male between 18 to 25 years old with a medium build and dark hair.

The man was seen on the store’s surveillance camera footage wearing a black T-shirt with the Raiders football team logo along with the words “LV ESTABLISHED 1960 RAIDERS FOOTBALL” in camouflaged lettering.

He was also wearing a black cap with the letters “SF” written on the front and a face covering with a dog face on the front, according to security camera footage.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 805-781-4550.