Paso Robles police investigating burned body found in riverbed

Paso Robles police are investigating the discovery of the body of a dead person in the Salinas River bed on Tuesday.

The Paso Robles Police Department was notified of the body around 2 p.m., according to a department Facebook post.

Officers then located the deceased person, who appeared to have been burned, according to the post.

Police say it appears the person had been living in the riverbed area.

The incident is under investigation.