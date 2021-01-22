Search underway for prowler who broke into women’s homes, SLO County sheriff says

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A prowler broke into two separate women’s homes in Nipomo and grabbed the women before fleeing, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Neither woman was hurt, and the Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect.

At about 3:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 200 block of North Burton Street in Nipomo after a report that a male suspect forced his way into a residence and “grabbed a female victim,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man had left prior to deputies’ arrival, according to the release.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the 100 block of East Tefft Street, three blocks from the first reported incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

It was reported that a male suspect was inside a residence and had grabbed a female victim, the release said.

Again, the man was gone before officers arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the agency, one suspect is believed to be involved in both incidents.

The Sheriff’s Office described the suspect as a light-skinned, clean-shaven Black man between 25 and 30 years old, with a thin build and short hair, standing approximately 5 foot 11 inches tall.

The agency said the suspect was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a blue surgical mask, and possibly walked with a limp.

Sheriff’s Office detectives are requesting anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 805-781-4550.

Investigators are also requesting that anyone in the Old Town Nipomo area check surveillance cameras or Ring-type doorbell cameras for any suspicious activity between midnight and 7 a.m. Friday.