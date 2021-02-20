Bookkeeper who stole $1 million from SLO County construction company accepts plea deal

A former bookkeeper for a Creston construction company accepted a plea deal after allegedly embezzling nearly $1 million from the business over the course of three years.

At a pre-trial conference Thursday, Joy Wilde of Atascadero told a judge that she’s agreed to enter into an open plea agreement with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, according to court records.

Under the terms of the open plea, Wilde agreed to plead guilty to 21 felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement and forgery, and in exchange, receive a sentence no more than 10 years and four months in state prison.

Should Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino rule that Wilde should receive a heftier sentence, Wilde will be permitted to withdraw her plea.

The plea is scheduled to be finalized at a sentencing hearing March 16.

Wilde has already served approximately 16 months in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where she’s been in custody since her arrest in October 2019.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Wilde stole the money from G. Wiemann Construction.

A Sheriff’s Office news release previously said the agency responded to a report of grand theft at a construction company in Creston in July 2019.

The owner of the business reported that his bookkeeper had embezzled more than $47,000 from the company.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wilde took a check made out to a vendor for the construction company, altered it, and deposited it into her personal bank account. A three-month investigation allegedly uncovered more company checks deposited into her personal account.

In total, the Sheriff’s Office alleges Wilde forged and deposited 63 company checks totaling $957,000 into her own bank accounts over the course of three years.

According to the complaint, the thefts occurred between February 2016 and July 2019.

Wilde was being held Friday at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.