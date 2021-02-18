Crime

SLO County sheriff releases new info in suspicious death of Nipomo woman

Almost a year after a Nipomo woman was found dead in her home, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding its investigation into her death.

Debra Glenn, 68, was found dead in her home on the 100 block of Tefft Street in May 2020. The Sheriff’s Office labeled the incident as a suspicious death, but said it was awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology report.

On Thursday, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said Glenn’s cause of death had been ruled as blunt force trauma, though the manner is still undetermined.

Cipolla said the department is awaiting “test results as well as evidence findings.”

He declined to disclose other details of the case, saying it is an active investigation.

Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
