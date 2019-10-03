North County bookkeeper stole nearly $1 million from construction company, DA says

Joy Wilde, 41, of Atascadero, is accused of stealing nearly $1 million from a Creston construction company over three years. SLO County Sheriff's Office

A bookkeeper for a Creston construction company is accused of embezzling nearly $1 million from the business over the course of three years.

On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed 21 felony charges against Joy Noel Wilde, 41, of Atascadero for alleged grand theft and forgery.

The District Attorney’s Office complaint states that Wilde stole the money from G. Wiemann Construction.

A Sheriff’s Office news release Thursday said the the agency responded to a report of grand theft at a construction company in Creston in July.

The owner of the business reported that his bookkeeper had embezzled more than $47,000 from the company.

The news release states Wilde took a check made out to a vendor for the construction company, altered it, and deposited it into her personal bank account. A three-month investigation allegedly uncovered more company checks deposited into her personal account.

In total, the Sheriff’s Office alleges Wilde forged and deposited 63 company checks totaling $957,000 into her own bank accounts over the course of three years.

Wilde was arrested Wednesday and remained in San Luis Obispo County Jail on Thursday afternoon in lieu of $200,000 bail.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court Friday.