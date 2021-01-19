Police conduct manhunt for bank robber in Paso Robles

Paso Robles police are investigating a bank robbery that took place at the Golden 1 Credit Union on Niblick Road in Paso Robles on Tuesday afternoon.

Update, 4:30 p.m.:

The Paso Robles Police Department posted to Facebook that no one was injured during the robbery.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, the post read.

Original story:

The Paso Robles Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Golden 1 Credit Union bank around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The robber, described as a white male adult over the police scanner, stole an undisclosed amount from the bank on Niblick Road and took off running, according to scanner chatter. He was said to be wearing light colored pants and a black hat.

Some of the money that the suspect took contained a tracker, according to the police scanner.

However, the man left behind the money with the tracker after running into the Salinas Riverbed area near south Vine Street, according to scanner traffic.

As of 4 p.m. the robber was still on the loose, Paso Robles Police Commander Caleb Davis confirmed via text.

Davis said the man is not believed to be armed at this time.