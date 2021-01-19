Man who died in Highway 1 crash in SLO identified by CHP

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo on Friday. Cal Fire

A San Luis Obispo man who was killed in a car crash on Highway 1 on Friday has been identified, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Frederico Porter, an 83-year-old San Luis Obispo man, died in a two-vehicle collision around 6:40 p.m. Friday, a news release said.

Porter was driving a 2020 Toyota Tercel on southbound Highway 1, north of Stenner Creek Road, in an unknown lane at an unknown speed before veering to the right off the highway.

Porter’s vehicle collided with a large tree, damaging the right front end of his vehicle and pushing him back onto the second lane of the southbound highway. Porter’s vehicle was “disabled and facing a westerly direction blocking the No. 2 lane,” the release said.

A 2006 Ford F-250 driven by 57-year-old San Luis Obispo resident Craig Curry then collided with Porter’s vehicle in the second lane, sending the Toyota Tercel into a drainage ditch, according to the release.

Curry was reportedly driving 65 mph in the second land of southbound Highway 1 and could not stop before impacting Porter’s vehicle which was blocking the lane, the CHP said.

Curry was able to pull over to the right shoulder of the highway. According to the CHP, Curry was uninjured and was not arrested.

Porter was pronounced dead on at the scene.

The CHP said the investigation is ongoing, and asked anyone with information regarding the collision to call 805-594-8700.