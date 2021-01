This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

One person was killed in a car crash on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo on Friday night.

According to Cal Fire, two vehicles and two people were involved in the crash, which occurred around 6:41 p.m. near Stenner Creek Road.

One person died, while the other had no injuries, according to Cal Fire.

Traffic is reduced to one lane for investigation, according to Cal Fire. Motorists are advised to slow down while driving through the area.

