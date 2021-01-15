6-car crash on Highway 101 stops southbound traffic in SLO

A six-car crash on Friday evening closed lanes of southbound Highway 101 to traffic near Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo, the CHP said.

The series of crashes occurred about 4:14 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near the Los Osos Valley Road off-ramp, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

Multiple drivers reported damage to their vehicles, and at least one motorist suffered minor injuries, the page said.

Caltrans closed the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Los Osos Valley Road to traffic, according to a 5 p.m. Sig Alert. Drivers were told to avoid the area, as traffic was backed up to Santa Rosa Street just before 5 p.m.

There is no estimated time of reopening, and motorists are advised to take Highway 227 during their evening commute, the Sig Alert said.