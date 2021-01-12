SLO County sheriff searching for possible witness in unsolved Oceano homicide

Investigators with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office prepare to gather evidence at a home, not pictured, on Strand Way in Oceano after Lawrence Bross was found dead there in 2019. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a possible witness in the homicide of an Oceano activist whose death remains unsolved after nearly two years.

Detectives are now looking for a man who was observed visiting Lawrence “Larry” Bross on Jan. 22, 2019, about 3 p.m. at his home in the 1400 block of Strand Way in Oceano, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Investigators believe the man may be a friend or acquaintance of Bross.

Bross, 90, a retired history teacher and longtime community advocate, was found dead in his home on Jan. 24, 2019. He died from “multiple chop force traumatic injuries,” according to a previous Tribune story.

The Sheriff’s Office has been investigating Bross’s death as a homicide, although investigators have yet to identify any suspects or make any arrests related to the case.

Anyone with information about the possible witness or the homicide investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office detective division at 805-781-4500.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the homicide. Anyone with information about Bross’s case can call 805-549-7867 or visit sanluisobispocounty.crimestoppersweb.com.