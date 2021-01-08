Family of SLO hospital patient says knife threat suspect used racist slurs: ‘We’re in shock’

A Black man recovering from surgery at a San Luis Obispo hospital was threatened with a knife by a fellow patient who used racist epithets, the man’s children said, in an incident that ended with the suspect’s arrest by police.

Rob Wiley Jr., said that his father Rob Wiley Sr., an Atascadero resident in his 80s, was threatened by a white patient sharing the same hospital room at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. The man used racist slurs and wielded a knife, Wiley said.

Rob Wiley Jr. said his father was recovering from back surgery and unable to defend himself.

“They put him in a room with a white supremacist,” said Wiley, reached via phone while driving from Hanford to San Luis Obispo. “I’m really upset by this.”

The San Luis Obispo Police Department said it received a report of a hospital patient with a knife at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center at about 8:45 a.m. Friday.

The hospital was placed on lockdown for about 45 minutes, Sgt. Bryan Treanor said.

Police confirmed that an as-yet-unidentified male patient was arrested Friday on suspicion of threatening another patient, while using a knife. The suspect was placed in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail, Treanor said.

According to Treanor, no one was hurt in the incident, and the incident is under investigation,

Treanor declined to get into specifics, but told The Tribune on Friday afternoon that the suspect is a transient well known to police because of numerous past contacts.

Daughter cites ‘shock’ over crime against father

Robin Wiley, sister of Rob Wiley Jr., said that her mother was currently the only person allowed in the hospital room with their father.

“I have spoken to my parents,” said Robin Wiley, who spoke to The Tribune via phone from Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. “The surgeon treating my dad is African and apparently he was called the n-word by this man earlier. I was told the surgeon reported it and that’s when all this happened to my father.”

Wiley said that the man told her father “You’re going to get it next” and went to his backpack and grabbed a Bowie knife.

Hospital staff were able to diffuse the situation until police arrived and arrest the man, she said.

“We’re in shock,” Wiley said. “I don’t know much about his motivation. I just know we have a lot of anxiety right now.”

Police have yet to release the suspect’s name or the specific charges he faces.