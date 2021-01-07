Video shows burglars breaking into Atascadero hobby store and stealing safe

A pair of burglars broke into an Atascadero hobby store on Thursday and stole the safe — now the owners are asking for community members’ help identifying their vehicle.

The burglary occurred about 7 a.m. at Hobby Headquarters Inc. in the 8600 block of El Camino Real. Two people wearing hoodies and full face coverings were captured on surveillance camera video using a tool to force open the store’s door, said Derrick Brennan, a co-owner.

The store’s alarm can be heard going off, and the burglars can be seen dashing into the store and quickly emerging with the safe, which they load into the back seat of an SUV before driving away.

The safe was the only item stolen from the store, Brennan said. He declined to say how much money was in the safe at the time it was stolen.

“They went straight to that and out the door,” Brennan said.

The store’s alarm system dispatched the police, which is now investigating the break-in, he said. Brennan said he hopes someone in the community will see the video and recognize it, as the license plate visible on the back does not match the vehicle.

“We’ve reached out to the community to see if they can identify the vehicle,” he said.