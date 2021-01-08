Patient with knife arrested after SLO hospital placed on lockdown, police say

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Update, 11 a.m.:

Tenet Health Central Coast, which operates Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, said the San Luis Obispo hospital was “open and safe” after a lockdown was lifted Friday morning.

Original story:

A man was arrested Friday after a local hospital was placed on lockdown, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said.

Police received a report of a hospital patient with a knife at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center at about 8:45 a.m. Friday, the agency said.

The hospital was placed on lockdown for about 45 minutes, Sgt. Bryan Treanor said. That lockdown had been lifted as about 9:30 a.m.

Police confirmed the male patient had a knife and he was detained and placed in custody in San Luis Obispo County Jail, Treanor said.

According to Treanor, nobody was injured in the incident, which is under investigation.

“There’s not a lot I can say right now, other than one person is in custody and we’re continuing to investigate,” Treanor said.

Treanor said the incident had nothing to do with any COVID-19, saying it was a separate situation.