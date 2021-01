Cal Fire says one person was injured in a Nipomo structure fire on Friday evening.

The agency tweeted at about 4:20 p.m. that a detached garage at Primavera Lane and Verano Way was fully engulfed in flames.

One person suffered burn injuries and an ambulance was requested. A spokesman for the agency was not immediately available for more information about their injuries.

By 4:50 p.m., the fire had been contained.

