SLO County tops 15,000 COVID cases, adds 3 deaths

San Luis Obispo County added 324 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 15,102 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported an additional three deaths due to coronavirus. Locally, 128 people have died due to the virus.

As of Friday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order.

What is ICU bed availability in Southern California and SLO County?

According to the state, 18 of San Luis Obispo County’s intensive care unit beds were available as of Thursday, the most recent data available. San Luis Obispo County reported 21 available ICU beds on Friday.

A total of 50 patients were in local hospitals due to COVID-19, the county said. Of those, nine were in intensive care units — including three in ICUs out of the county, according to the county.

Even though San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t below 15%, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under the stay-at-home order.

ICU availability in the Southern California region remained at 0%, according to health department data as of Tuesday, the most recent update.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

California Men’s Colony: 152

Paso Robles: 35

San Luis Obispo: 34

Atascadero: 17

Nipomo: 17

Arroyo Grande: 8

Atascadero State Hospital: 8

Templeton: 8

Oceano: 7

Morro Bay: 7

Grover Beach: 6

Los Osos: 6

Cambria: 5

San Miguel: 3

Pismo Beach: 3

Santa Margarita: 3

Shandon: 2

Cayucos: 2

Avila Beach: 1





The locations of eight cases were listed as “other.” A total of 80 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,258 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Friday, with 1,136 active cases in custody — the most of any California prison facility — and with 1,109 of those testing positive in the past 14 days.

Two inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Friday that 185 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since mid-May. The agency reports 27 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days. The facility has not reported any deaths and has reported fewer than 11 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,106 as of Thursday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 2,725

Recovered cases: 12,220

People recovering at home: 2,675

People receiving hospital care: 50

Total people in intensive care units: 9

People in intensive care units out of the county: 3

Deaths due to COVID-19: 128

Here are the coronavirus case totals for all the communities in San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 3,015

San Luis Obispo: 2,801

Atascadero: 1,334

Nipomo: 1,050

Arroyo Grande: 1,086

Grover Beach: 651

Templeton: 447

Oceano: 517

San Miguel: 378

Morro Bay: 303

Los Osos: 340

Pismo Beach: 224

Atascadero State Hospital: 180

Avila Beach: 24

Shandon: 114

Shell Beach: 13

Creston: 63

Cambria: 119

Cayucos: 55

San Simeon: 10

Santa Margarita: 103

103 Cal Poly (campus residents): 256

California Men’s Colony: 1,931

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 5,351

Hispanic and Latino: 4,984

Other and under investigation: 4,165

Asian and Pacific Islander: 289

Black or African American: 148

Multiracial: 130

American Indian or Alaska Native: 33

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.