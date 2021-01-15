SLO County will open COVID vaccines to people 75 and older. Here’s how to get yours

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

San Luis Obispo County residents ages 75 and older can begin receiving the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, according to county Public Health Department officials.

Elderly residents are in the next phase of the county’s schedule and can now make appointments to receive the vaccine next week “based on current vaccine supply and risk of serious outcomes from COVID-19,” according to a county Public Health news release.

“We must allocate our limited vaccine supply based on who is most at risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer, in a statement. “Here in SLO County, more than three quarters of the people who have died from COVID-19 were age 75 or older.

“They are more at risk of serious illness or death than other age groups. By allowing them to get vaccinated now, we are all helping to prevent the most serious outcomes.”

How many vaccine doses are available?

The county currently has enough supply to vaccinate only 4,000 residents next week, the news release said. There are more than 26,000 residents age 75 and older, which means the county won’t be able to vaccinate everyone who meets the age criteria, at first.

“Given the expected large demand, we ask that anyone eligible for vaccination who may have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days, or anyone that can safely continue to stay home without visitors, to please wait a little longer to sign up for an appointment,” Borenstein said.

Where can I get my vaccine?

The county will initially give the vaccine at two clinics: one in Paso Robles and one in San Luis Obispo.

The Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., will host the Paso Robles clinic. The UC Cooperative Extension, 2156 Sierra Way, will host the San Luis Obispo clinic.

The county will also establish a South County site when additional vaccine doses arrive from the state.

The Paso Robles vaccination site, which opens on Monday, will take up to 400 appointments per day. The San Luis Obispo site will take up to 750 appointments per day to accommodate those requiring their second doses.

Once the county receives additional vaccine doses, Public Health officials hope to serve up to 1,000 people per day at each clinic.

How do I make an appointment?

To make an appointment, visit recoverslo.org/vaccineregistration or call 805-543-2444.