Have you seen this man? Paso Robles police release photos of bank robbery suspect

Paso Robles police on Wednesday released photos of a bank robbery suspect who fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber entered Golden One Credit Union on Niblick Road at about 3 p.m. Tuesday and passed a note to the teller demanding money, the Paso Robles Police Department reported on its Facebook page just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The teller gave the suspect the money while another bank employee activated a silent alarm, police said. The suspect then reportedly fled on foot into the Salinas Riverbed.

Police continue searching for the suspect and don’t believe he’s armed, Cmdr. Caleb David told The Tribune on Tuesday.

Photos released on Wednesday show the suspect wearing gray pants, a tan jacket, black gloves, a black baseball hat and a black face covering.

“Our detectives are actively working this case, and anyone with information is urged to call the police department,” the Facebook post said.

Those who would like to provide information about the Golden One robbery can reach the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.