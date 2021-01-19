Local

PG&E power shutoff affecting nearly 100 customers in SLO County

Nearly 100 San Luis Obispo County customers lost power on Tuesday morning after high winds prompted PG&E to shut off electricity in the South County.

PG&E reported about 9:30 a.m. that public safety power shutoffs impacted 91 customers in Arroyo Grande and Nipomo, according to the company’s power outage map.

The company shut off power to 12 homes in the Nipomo area and 79 customers in Arroyo Grande.

The shutoffs occurred near Huasna, Suey and Twitchell Reservoir, said the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services (OES) in a tweet. Power to those areas is expected to remain down through tomorrow evening, the OES reported.

PG&E has opened community resource centers at the Grover Beach Community Center, 1230 Trouville Ave., and First Christian Church, 1550 South College Drive, Santa Maria, the OES tweet said.

