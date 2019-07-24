Crime
Seriously injured man extricated after suspected DUI crash in SLO
A man received serious injuries and was arrested for driving under the influence following a rollover crash off Highway 101 near Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning, according to the CHP.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway.
Gerald Anderson, 54, of San Luis Obispo, was extricated and taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with major injuries, including broken ribs, according to CHP Officer Mike Poelking and the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.
The scene was cleared just before 9 a.m.
Anderson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, but was not booked due to his injuries, Poelking said.
