Person extricated after rollover crash in SLO, serious injuries reported

Serious injuries were reported in a rollover crash off Highway 101 near Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning, according to the CHP’s incident information log.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway.

One person was extricated and taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with moderate injuries, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department. However, at about 10:45 a.m., the CHP reported major injuries in the crash.

The scene was cleared just before 9 a.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.