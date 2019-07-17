Woman killed in suspected DUI crash in Paso Robles identified

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

The woman who died in a suspected DUI crash in Paso Robles on Saturday has been identified, according to the CHP.

Maya Lakshima Visvanathan, 25, of Los Altos, was the passenger in a car that crashed into a tree in the 5700 block of Union Road on Saturday evening, the CHP said. Visvanathan was ejected from the car and died as a result of the crash.

The car was driven by 31-year-old Wilder Barela of Campbell, the CHP said.

Barela, who received major injuries in the collision, was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, the agency said.

Barela was released from the hospital on Tuesday and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of charges including felony driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to the CHP and jail records.

As of Wednesday morning, Barela remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.