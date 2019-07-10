Nipomo man killed in suspected DUI crash identified by the CHP

Watch car slam into CHP cruiser in example of dangers of DUI File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic.

A Nipomo man who was killed in a head-on crash in Nipomo on Monday has been identified, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 4 p.m., 57-year-old Jose Soto Gonzales was driving a silver Chevrolet S-10 truck west on Pomeroy Road, west of Sandydale Drive, according to a news release from the CHP.

At the same time, 28-year-old Aleksandr Moiseyev of Aptos was driving a gray Honda HR-V crossover east on Pomeroy Road west of Sandydale Drive.

When Moiseyev rounded a curve in the road, he crossed over the double yellow lines and into the westbound lane of Pomeroy Road, the CHP said.

Gonzales wasn’t able to avoid the oncoming Honda, and the vehicles collided, the CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moiseyev was seriously injured and taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, the CHP said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.



