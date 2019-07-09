Nipomo man killed in head-on collision; Aptos man arrested on suspicion of DUI

Watch car slam into CHP cruiser in example of dangers of DUI File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic.

A Nipomo man was killed and another man was arrested following a head-on collision in Nipomo on Monday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., 28-year-old Aleksandr Moiseyev of Aptos was driving a gray Honda HR-V crossover east on Pomeroy Road west of Sandydale Drive, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

At the same time, a 57-year-old Nipomo man was driving a silver Chevrolet S-10 truck west on Pomeroy Road, west of Sandydale Drive.

When Moiseyev rounded a curve in the road, he crossed over the double yellow lines and into the westbound lane of Pomeroy Road, the CHP said. The man in the Chevrolet wasn’t able to avoid the oncoming Honda, and the vehicles collided.

Moiseyev was seriously injured and taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, the CHP said.

The Nipomo man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. He has not been identified.

Moiseyev was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, the CHP said.

The collision is under investigation.