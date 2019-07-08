Suspicious death update: Sheriff’s Office identifies man found in rural Paso Robles

Primitivo Pacheco Ortega, 20, of Paso Robles was found dead off Estrella Road near Hog Canyon in rural Paso Robles on July 7, 2019. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is treating his death as suspicious.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead in rural Paso Robles.

Sheriff’s detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation, a news release says.

The body of Primitivo Pacheco Ortega, a 20-year-old from the Paso Robles/San Miguel area, was found July 7 when authorities responded to reports of a possible dead body on the side of the road off Estrella Road near Hog Canyon, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Detectives are seeking help from the public in this investigation, particularly from anyone who might be familiar with Pacheco Ortega’s whereabouts between Saturday and 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.