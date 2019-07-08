Crime
Suspicious death update: Sheriff’s Office identifies man found in rural Paso Robles
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead in rural Paso Robles.
Sheriff’s detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation, a news release says.
The body of Primitivo Pacheco Ortega, a 20-year-old from the Paso Robles/San Miguel area, was found July 7 when authorities responded to reports of a possible dead body on the side of the road off Estrella Road near Hog Canyon, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Detectives are seeking help from the public in this investigation, particularly from anyone who might be familiar with Pacheco Ortega’s whereabouts between Saturday and 6:45 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
