SLO County clerk’s wife charged with embezzling $32,000 from Atascadero High band boosters

The wife of San Luis Obispo County’s top elections official has been accused of embezzling more than $32,000 from the Atascadero High School band’s booster club, the District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Sherry Gong — wife of elected County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong — was charged Monday with three felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement, which carries a maximum penalty of four years and four months in state prison, according to Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth.

When reached at her Atascadero home Monday afternoon, Sherry Gong declined comment until she had a chance to confer with her attorney. Asked if Tommy Gong had a comment, she replied: “No, it has nothing to do with him.”

Soon after this story was posted online, Tommy Gong sent a press release requesting “privacy for family matter” and stating that he will stand by her.

“My wife, Sherry Gong, is being charged for some criminal actions. I was not aware of this matter until I received a call from an Atascadero Police Department detective recently, and I am not implicated in these matters,” the release says.

SLO County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong said he was not implicated in the embezzlement charges against his wife, Sherry Gong. Monica Vaughan mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

“This is a painful, personal matter, and I ask that my family and I be granted privacy regarding this matter. I deeply love and care for my wife and family, and I will stand by her side and support her during this very difficult time,” it says.

As of Monday afternoon, court records also showed a warrant had been ordered for Sherry Gong’s arrest. Jail logs did not show her in custody late Monday.

An attorney for Sherry Gong was not listed in court documents.

The criminal complaint filed Monday alleges that Sherry Gong embezzled funds from the Atascadero High School Band and Pageantry Booster Club. The document alleges that Sherry Gong stole a total of $32,554 between July 2017 and April 2018 while acting as treasurer for the organization.

Specifically, it is alleged that Gong embezzled $3,104 on July 5, 2017, $9,850 on April 24, 2018, and $19,600 on April 24, 2018.

The DA’s press release said the case is being investigated by the Atascadero Police Department and prosecuted by a deputy with the District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit.

Gong is not the first treasurer for a local school booster club to be accused of stealing funds.

In February, Chandra Dee Mehlschau, 48, of Nipomo, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of embezzlement for stealing about $11,000 from Ag Friends, a nonprofit organization that supports Nipomo High School agriculture students. Mehlschau was sentenced to 90 days in County Jail in March.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.



