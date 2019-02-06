Treasurer convicted of embezzling from Nipomo High nonprofit

A treasurer for a nonprofit organization that supports Nipomo High School agriculture students faces a few months in San Luis Obispo County Jail after pleading no contest Tuesday to embezzling money from the group.

Chandra Dee Mehlschau, 48, of Nipomo pleaded no contest Tuesday to a felony charge of grand theft by embezzlement of more than $950.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office alleges that between December 2015 and April 2018, Mehlschau stole approximately $11,000 from Ag Friends while serving as its treasurer.

The booster group supports members of the Nipomo High School’s FFA program, providing scholarships and other educational opportunities to students interested in leadership in the field of agriculture, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release.

The District Attorney’s Office said that, as part of the plea agreement, it is expected that Mehlschau will be sentenced to 90 days in County Jail and placed on three years of supervised probation.

Mehlschau will be required to pay restitution for the money taken, the release said.

Mehlschau is scheduled to be sentenced March 19.