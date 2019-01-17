Crime

Former iFixit employee sentenced for embezzling from SLO company

By Matt Fountain

January 17, 2019 05:08 PM

A former employee of the San Luis Obispo-based business iFixit was sentenced Tuesday for embezzling $97,000 over the course of nine months.
A former employee of the San Luis Obispo business iFixit avoided jail time despite embezzling nearly $100,000 from the company.

Alexandre Soria, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to serve 364 days in the County Jail, though that sentence was suspended by Superior Court Judge Dodie Harman pending his completion of three years of supervised probation, according to court records.

Harman also ordered Soria to pay the full restitution for the amount he embezzled, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release.

Soria pleaded guilty to one felony count of grand theft by embezzlement on Dec. 4 after the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed the charge in October.

According to the criminal complaint, Soria embezzled about $97,000 between October 2017 and July 2018.

iFixit, which was launched by two Cal Poly graduates, employs about 100 people and provides online how-to-guides, parts and tools for the repair of a variety of electronics and vehicles.

