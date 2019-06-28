Driver in fatal crash that injured Cal Poly students was under influence of drugs, CHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Bakersfield man who allegedly caused a fatal Highway 166 crash in April that also injured three Cal Poly students was driving under the influence of drugs at the time, CHP says.

At about 12:30 p.m. on April 6, Cal Poly students Erica Kemp, Mariana Silverman and Keilani Waxdeck were driving east on Highway 166 when another car, driven westbound by Bakersfield resident Brian Scott Adams, 29, crossed the center line over the highway and slammed into them.

Adams and his passenger, Ashley Nicole Castillo, 29, were declared dead at the scene. The CHP did not specify what drugs Adams was using at the time of the crash.

The trio of Cal Poly students were on their way to view the Carrizo Plain super bloom, according to previous Tribune reports.

Kemp, 20, received minor injuries in the crash, while Silverman, 21, and Waxdeck, 20, were both seriously injured.

Waxdeck was in a medically induced coma until she unexpectedly woke up in early May.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully contributed to this report.