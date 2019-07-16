Driver of car involved in fatal Paso Robles crash arrested on suspicion of DUI

Watch car slam into CHP cruiser in example of dangers of DUI File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic.

The driver of a car involved in a fatal crash in Paso Robles on Saturday evening has been arrested on suspicion of charges including driving under the influence, according to the CHP and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Union Road, a little west of Mill Road, according to CHP Officer Luke Hall and Cal Fire.

A car carrying two people went off the road and crashed into a tree, Hall said. The passenger, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was ejected from the car and died as a result of the crash.

The driver, identified by authorities as 31-year-old Wilder Barela of Campbell, received major injuries in the collision and was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Hall said. Both Barela and the passenger are from Northern California.

Barela was released from the hospital on Tuesday and subsequently arrested and taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail, Hall said.

“DUI appears to be the cause of the collision,” Hall said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Barela is being held at the jail on suspicion of charges including felony driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to jail records. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.