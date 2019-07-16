Sacramento teen killed in Oceano Dunes motorcycle crash ‘had a good heart’

Oceano Dunes SVRA holds Dunes Safety Day at the OHV park Oceano Dunes SVRA holds a Dunes Safety Day with interpretive talks and exhibits to promote safe riding and water safety in the state vehicular recreation area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oceano Dunes SVRA holds a Dunes Safety Day with interpretive talks and exhibits to promote safe riding and water safety in the state vehicular recreation area.

The Sacramento teenager killed in a motorcycle crash on the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Saturday has been identified as 18-year-old Alan Chernitskiy.

State Parks, which released Chernitskiy’s name Tuesday afternoon, said it did not have any more updates on the circumstances of his crash.

State Parks previously told The Tribune that an 18-year-old man from Sacramento was found unconscious and without a pulse in an area of the park east of Competition Hill.

Chernitskiy was apparently following another rider off a 30-foot dune at an unknown rate of speed when he was separated from his bike and hit the ground, State Parks said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His was the sixth reported death at the off-roading park near Pismo Beach this year.

A GoFundMe account has since been set up for Chernitskiy’s funeral expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraising campaign had raised $17,325 of its $15,000 goal.

On the GoFundMe page, Chernitskiy was described as having “a good heart, who cared for the ones around him.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye,” read the fundraiser page, set up by Inna Chernitskyaya Lisovskaya. “He leaves behind his loving parents, two brothers and 2 sisters. He will be greatly missed.”

Requests for comment from Lisovskaya were not returned Tuesday afternoon.