Sacramento man dies in off-road crash at Oceano Dunes, the 6th death there this year

The sixth person this year has died in an off-road vehicle crash Saturday at the Oceano Dunes Vehicular Recreation Area, officials said in a news release.

The man was following another rider off a 30-foot dune at an unknown rate of speed at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of the park east of competition hill, according to State Parks.

According to the release, he was separated from his motorcycle and impacted the ground, resulting in traumatic injuries.

Rangers and lifeguards responded and found the approximately 18-year-old male unconscious and without a pulse, the release said. Officials performed CPR for about 20 minutes, and an ambulance arrived and pronounced the male deceased just before 4 p.m.

Officials are withholding the name of the deceased pending next of kin notifications.

The victim was reportedly wearing a helmet and is from the Sacramento area, State Parks said. The motorcycle was outfitted with a whip and flag.

Officials said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a contributing factor.

The last death at the park occurred Thursday when an Arizona man died from his injuries after he was ejected from a motorcycle in a large sand dune bowl.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.