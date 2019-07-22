Man found dead in rural Paso Robles was stabbed multiple times, Sheriff’s Office says

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A North County man found dead in rural Paso Robles was stabbed multiple times and police are investigating his death as a homicide, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of 20-year-old Primitivo Pacheco Ortega was found July 7 when authorities responded to reports of a possible dead body on the side of the road off Estrella Road near Hog Canyon, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Pacheco Ortega was found with “multiple stab wounds,” the Sheriff’s Office said, and their investigation is ongoing.

Additional information was not immediately available.