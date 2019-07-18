Dead man found in Salinas riverbed was suspect in fatal Paso Robles wrong-way crash

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A dead man found in the Salinas riverbed on Thursday was the suspect in a wrong-way collision that killed a Good Samaritan earlier this week, the CHP said Thursday evening.

According to a news release, the body found in the riverbed on the south end of the Paso Robles city limits was that of Pedro Alvarado-Torres, 40, of King City.

Alvarado-Torres was being sought for his involvement in a wrong-way collision on Highway 101 near Spring Street early Monday morning.

CHP said Alvarado-Torres was traveling south on northbound Highway 101 and hit another car. The car that was hit spun into the center divider.

Two Good Samaritans saw the crash, pulled over on the right-hand shoulder and ran into the median to help the driver of the other car. Both were struck by a separate car that was driving past but lost control due to debris in the roadway.

Fifty-five-year-old Monica Cantu of Paso Robles was killed from the blunt force trauma. The other Good Samaritan, Raul Gomez, 49, of Paso Robles was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Alvarado-Torres fled the scene on foot, the CHP said, and his whereabouts were unknown until Thursday.

According to Thursday’s release, the CHP was notified around 9 a.m. that Alvarado-Torres’ body had potentially been found in the riverbed at about 8:40 a.m.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death. The CHP is still investigating the hit-and-run collision from Monday.