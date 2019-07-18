Local

Man’s body found in Salinas riverbed near Paso Robles

What to do if you find a body

If you come across a body, here's what you should do. By
Up Next
If you come across a body, here's what you should do. By

A man’s body was found in the Salinas riverbed near the Paso Robles city limits on Thursday morning.

The body was reported to police at about 8:40 a.m. in an area just south of the city limits, according to Paso Robles Police Commander Caleb Davis.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, Davis said.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is processing the scene to identify the man, Davis said. The Paso Robles Police Department is working with the Sheriff’s Office on this case.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Gabby Ferreira
Gabby Ferreira
Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.
  Comments  