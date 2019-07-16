One person with ‘major injuries’ following vehicle rollover at top of Cuesta Grade

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Update, 7:20 p.m.:

Cal Fire say one person sustained major injuries in the crash at the top of the Cuesta Grade on Tuesday evening.

According to a Cal Fire tweet, fire crews from Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire are on the scene.

Original story:

A car crash is slowing Highway 101 traffic on the Cuesta Grade on Tuesday evening.

According to CHP’s traffic incident report page, two cars appear to have been involved in a collision around 6:25 p.m. One of the cars was driving northbound but appears to have rolled into the southbound Highway 101 side near the truck break stop area at the top of the Grade.

Emergency responders are en route.

Traffic was slowed in the northbound lane partway down the Grade.

This story will be updated as more details are available.