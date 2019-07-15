Good Samaritan killed after wrong-way crash in Paso Robles; CHP look for driver who fled

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Good Samaritan was killed early Monday morning as they tried to help someone involved in a wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in Paso Robles, the CHP said.

Just before 2 a.m., a wrong-way driver was traveling south on northbound Highway 101 near Spring Street and hit another car, according to CHP Officer Patrick Seebart. The car that was hit spun into the center divider.

The wrong-way driver, identified by the CHP as Pedro Alvarado-Torres, 40, of King City, fled the scene, Seebart said.

Two Good Samaritans saw the crash, pulled over on the right-hand shoulder and ran into the median to help the driver of the other car, Seebart said.

As they got out of their car, an approaching vehicle hit debris that was in the lane from the wrong-way crash. The debris bent the wheel backward and sideways, causing the driver to lose control of the car, Seebart said.

“It pulled him right to the left. He had nothing he could really do,” Seebart said.

The Good Samaritans tried to get out of the way, but were hit by the car, Seebart said.

One of the Good Samaritans was pronounced dead at the scene. The other one suffered major injuries and was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

They have not yet been identified.

The driver of the car that was hit by the wrong-way driver received moderate internal injuries and was also taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, Seebart said.

The CHP is looking for Alvarado-Torres and asks anyone with information to call the agency at 805-434-1822.

Additional information was not immediately available.