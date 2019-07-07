Crime
Man’s body found in rural Paso Robles; Sheriff’s Office investigating
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in rural Paso Robles early Sunday morning.
At about 6:45 a.m., authorities received reports of a possible body on the side of the road off Estrella Road near Hog Canyon, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
When deputies arrived, they found a dead man. The man has not been identified by the Sheriff’s Office, but officials said he is a Hispanic male.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as suspicious, according to the release.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
