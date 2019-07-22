‘Nothing suspicious’ found in investigation of nude body in car, Sheriff’s Office says

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Update 5:25 p.m.:

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said detectives believe there was no foul play in the death of the man found in a car on Monday afternoon.

According to Cipolla, detectives found no obvious signs of trauma during their investigation.

“Nothing suspicious,” he said.

An autopsy will likely occur on Tuesday, Cipolla said.

Original story:

A dead body was found near the Cuesta Grade on Monday afternoon, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.

A man’s body was found naked in the back of a vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on TV Tower Road between San Luis Obispo and Santa Margarita.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla told The Tribune coroner investigators and detectives are on the scene and are investigating at this time.

Further details are not yet available.

This is the third reported dead body to be found in San Luis Obispo County in July.

In early July, the body of Primitivo Pacheco Ortega, 20, was found on the side of the road off Estrella Road near Hog Canyon. (The Sheriff’s Office has since said Ortega was stabbed, and is investigating the incident as a homicide.)

Then, on July 18, the body of Pedro Alvarado-Torres, 40, of King City, was found in the Salinas riverbed. Alvarado-Torres was the suspect in a wrong-way collision earlier that week that killed a Good Samaritan.