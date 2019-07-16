Arroyo Grande man charged with manslaughter for alleged DUI crash in Nipomo

Watch car slam into CHP cruiser in example of dangers of DUI File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic.

An Arroyo Grande man is facing felony charges of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for the death of a Nipomo motorist.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed the criminal complaint against 28-year-old Aleksandr Moiseyev on Tuesday, more than a week after the head-on collision that killed 57-year-old Jose Soto Gonzalez of Nipomo.

Just after 4 p.m. July 8, Moiseyev was driving a gray Honda HR-V crossover eastbound on Pomeroy Road west of Sandydale Drive, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The CHP says that Moiseyev rounded a curve in the road and crossed over the double yellow lines into the westbound lane of Pomeroy Road, where Gonzalez was heading west. Gonzalez wasn’t able to avoid the oncoming Honda, and the vehicles collided.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moiseyev was seriously injured and taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Moiseyev, who lives in the Halcyon area of Arroyo Grande, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter after his release from the hospital.

The criminal complaint filed Tuesday alleges that he was under the influence of an unspecified drug at the time of the crash.

Jail records indicate that Moiseyev has been held in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody in lieu of $100,000 bail since July 12.

Court records do not indicate that Moiseyev has yet hired an attorney. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Wednesday.