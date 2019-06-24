Suspect identified in shooting, fire at Santa Maria mobile home park

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Police have identified the suspect in Friday’s shooting and residential structure fire at a mobile home park in Santa Maria, according to a news release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

The suspect is Claude “Bodie” Adams, 64, of Santa Maria, police said.

According to the release, detectives found that Adams “had an ongoing dispute” with Kurt Bracke, 70, and Richard Hanen, 78, who were identified as two of the victims on Saturday.

Due to the dispute, Adams was being evicted from the Casa Grande Mobile Estates at 519 W. Taylor Ave., according to the news release.

“Based on the information obtained thus far, investigators believe Claude shot and killed both Bracke and Hanen in the clubhouse area of the park before returning to his residence,” the news release said.

After the shooting, Adams allegedly returned to his mobile home, Unit 407, where explosions and a fire occurred. The fire destroyed the suspect’s mobile home and damaged nearby residences, authorities said.

Police said the three bodies that were found inside the burned-out mobile home are believed to be those of Adams, his wife Sherry Adams, 65, and their son, Seth Adams, 33, all of Santa Maria.

Investigators believe Adams killed his wife and son, but an exact cause of death has not been verified yet, according to the release.

Authorities said they are still waiting for official confirmation of their identities from the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau. Detective Coroner Chad Biedinger has requested any family members of the deceased call him as soon as possible at 805-681-4145, police said.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call Detective. Philip Dix at 805-928-3781 extension 2424.

Police and arson investigators were continuing to look into the various aspects of the incident, authorities said.





Casa Grande Mobile Estates, which dates back to the 1980s, is an age-restricted, gated community that includes more than 400 manufactured home residences in the northwest section of Santa Maria.