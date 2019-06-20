Local
Skull found by Caltrans crews in Morro Bay
A skull was found in Morro Bay on Thursday morning.
Caltrans crews were doing maintenance work, including landscaping and tree trimming, at the Highway 1 and Morro Bay Boulevard interchange when they found the remains, according to Caltrans public information officer Colin Jones.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said he could confirm that a skull was found.
Authorities at the scene would not comment other than to say that the discovery is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
