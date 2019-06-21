2 people found dead, structure fire reported at Santa Maria mobile home park

Flames are seen at a mobile home burning on West Taylor Street in Santa Maria on Friday, June 21, 2019. Police say two people were found dead at Casa Grande Mobile Estates. Noozhawk.com

Two people were found dead and a residential structure fire was reported midday Friday in a northwestern Santa Maria mobile home park, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded to the Casa Grande Mobile Estates on the 500 block of West Taylor Street shortly before noon and found two people dead, Sgt. Eligio Lara said.

At least one residence was on fire, sending huge plumes of smoke into the air.

Lara said police were actively investigating the case and could not give additional details about the deaths.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Law enforcement, fire and utility agencies were on the scene, and helicopters were circling above as of 12:30 p.m.

Some residents were stopped from going into the residential community.

This story is developing and will be updated.