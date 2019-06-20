Police arrest Bakersfield man who allegedly stole car, hit bicyclist, set tree on fire

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a Bakersfield man Thursday who they say stole a car, hit a bicyclist and set a tree on fire — all in one day.

Police said they first responded to a hit-and-run on Broad and Higuera streets on Tuesday, where a bicyclist claimed to have been hit by a black Chrysler that fled the scene. The bicyclist had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on scene.

According to the release, a witness provided a plate for the Chrysler to the police, who then learned the car had been stolen from Higuera Street before the incident.

A few hours later, the stolen vehicle was found on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo, but the driver fled prior to the police’s arrival.

A search was conducted in the surrounding area on foot and by helicopter, but nobody was located, according to the release.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the area of Higuera Street where the car had been taken, and identified the suspect as a 20-30 year old man with a light complexion and a limp.

Later that night, witnesses reported a man matching that description setting fire to a tree in the 700 block of Santa Rosa; officers responded to the area but couldn’t locate him.

Finally, on Thursday officers responded to a “male acting suspicious in the area of Monterey and Santa Rosa,” according to the release. Police found Justin Anthony Mendoza, 26, of Bakersfield, who they said resembled the suspect in the Tuesday incidents.

Justin Anthony Mendoza of Bakersfield was arrested by San Luis Obispo Police Department on Thursday, June 20, 2019. San Luis Obispo Police Department

Mendoza was wanted for a parole violation and was placed under arrest. After further investigation, police added additional charges of vehicle theft, hit-and-run with injury and arson.

As of Thursday evening, Mendoza was in custody at County Jail, where he was being held without bail.

Police are asking anyone with information on these or similar crimes to contact the department at 805-781-7312 or call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.