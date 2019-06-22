Death toll in Santa Maria mobile home shooting rises to five, two victims identified

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

The death toll in Friday’s shooting and residential structure fire in Santa Maria has risen to five people, the Santa Maria Police Department announced on Saturday.

Police also released the names of the two men shot to death at the Casa Grande Mobile Estates at 519 W. Taylor Ave. on Friday. The suspect, whose name has not been released, gunned down Kurt Bracke, 70, and Richard Hanen, 78, both of Santa Maria, according to Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz.

After the shooting, the suspect reportedly returned to his mobile home, Unit 407, where explosions and a fire occurred.

Police originally said that two bodies had been found inside that burned-out mobile home, but on Saturday said there were three — believed to be the shooter plus two unidentified victims.

Names of the suspected gunman and the two other victims will be released once the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau confirms their identities and notifies next of kin, Ruiz said.

The incident began at about 11:30 a.m. Friday with the killing of the two men near the clubhouse and small golf course at the large, gated mobile home park. The fire, which damaged up to three other residences in addition to the shooter’s, sent up a large column of smoke seen across the city.