Atascadero man identified as suspect in deadly North County stabbing

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday confirmed the identity of a suspect taken into custody after a deadly stabbing in Shandon last weekend.

Kejuan Guy Bynum of Atascadero has been in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail since Sunday. He is being held without bail on suspicion of violating his parole.

No charges have been filed by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office related to the stabbing that led to the death of Christopher Vento Wilson of Paso Robles.

The Tribune previously reported that Bynum, 26, was booked into County Jail following the stabbing incident but the Sheriff’s Office had previously declined to confirm he was the suspect.

In a jail booking photo taken hours after the alleged stabbing, Bynum is seen with visible injuries to the left side of his face.

Bynum has several felony and misdemeanor convictions in San Luis Obispo County, and is on parole after serving state prison time for robbery and making criminal threats in 2015, according to San Luis Obispo Superior Court records.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that its detectives will be meeting with prosecutors later this week regarding possible charges against Bynum.

In the meantime, however, Bynum will go before a judge Friday for the alleged parole violation.

Deputies responded Saturday evening to the 200 block of Escondido Way, where one man had been stabbed during a fight.

Wilson, 23, was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives later found that Bynum was a passenger in a vehicle leaving the area and followed the vehicle to Pismo Beach, where Bynum was apprehended during a traffic stop at the 4th Street freeway exit.

A Meal Train account has been created to provide food for Wilson’s family and to raise donations. For more information, visit mealtrain.com/trains/e95nnl.