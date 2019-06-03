Sheriff won’t name Shandon stabbing suspect — but a North County man is in custody

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the name of the suspect involved in a fatal stabbing in Shandon — although an Atascadero man with an extensive criminal record has been in custody since Sunday.

Deputies on Saturday evening responded to the 200 block of Escondido Way, where one man had been stabbed during a fight, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Christopher Vento Wilson, 23, of Paso Robles was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives later found the 26-year-old suspect was a passenger in a vehicle leaving the area and followed him to Pismo Beach. They apprehended him following a traffic stop at the 4th Street freeway exit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tony Cipolla, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman, refused to name the suspect described in the news release or to detail the relationship between his arrest and the stabbing.

However, the San Luis Obispo County Jail log shows that Kejuan Guy Bynum, 26, was arrested on Sunday in Pismo Beach on suspicion of parole violations. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Cipolla wouldn’t confirm that Bynum is the suspect in the Shandon stabbing, but the details of his arrest match those described in the sheriff’s news release.

“Detectives don’t plan on releasing any updates on this case while they spend a few days processing evidence and compiling information,” Cipolla said in a text message.

Bynum, an Atascadero resident, has several felony and misdemeanor convictions in San Luis Obispo and served state prison time for robbery and making criminal threats in 2015, according to San Luis Obispo Superior Court records.

The victim, Wilson, previously attended Shandon High School, according to Superintendent Kristina Benson of Shandon Joint Unified School District.

His friends and family posted photos with him on social media and remembered him as a loyal person.

“We just lost a real soldier in this life,” said a friend who goes by Junior N Geneeyva on Facebook.

A Meal Train account has been created to provide food for Wilson’s family and to raise donations. For more information, visit mealtrain.com/trains/e95nnl.