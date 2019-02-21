Paso woman accused of killing man who allegedly tried to stop DUI pleads not guilty

A Paso Robles woman will remain out of custody after pleading not guilty to charges stemming from an alleged DUI incident that left a young man dead.

Sarah Dorothy Hale pleaded not guilty to felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence causing injury or death and hit and run causing injury or death at her Thursday arraignment in San Luis Obispo Superior Court. The charges also carry various sentencing enhancements for causing a death, which Hale also denied.

Hale, 21, is accused of killing 21-year-old Jose Montes Guillen, who was among a group of people attempting to stop an allegedly intoxicated Hale from driving away from the Santa Maria Brewing Company on 14th Street in Paso Robles at about 10 p.m. Dec. 28, 2018.

Officials have not released details of exactly how Montes Guillen was injured, but Paso Robles police previously said he was thrown to the pavement by Hale’s vehicle.

Montes Guillen later succumbed to his injuries at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center after Hale had already been released from San Luis Obispo County Jail after posting $100,000 bail.

Jose Montes Guillen and his younger brother, Jesús David. Courtesy of Gabriela Montes

At Thursday’s arraignment, which was attended by members of Montes Guillen’s and Hale’s families, Superior Court Judge Dodie Harman denied an oral motion by Deputy District Attorney Danielle Wheeler to increase Hale’s bail to $200,000.

Mark Powers, Hale’s defense attorney, argued against the higher bail, saying his client is not a public safety or flight risk and has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous and counseling while out of custody.

Hale is due back in court March 27.